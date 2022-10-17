Spoiler: Big Return Set for Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer JBL is apparently scheduled to appear on tonight’s RAW from Oklahoma City.

We previously mentioned JBL perhaps coming in some manner in the next several RAW shows. In an update, Fightful Select reports that JBL has been booked for tonight’s RAW.

JBL’s full entrance, including his limousine with horns, is now planned.

JBL was last seen (or heard) on SmackDown on September 2nd, welcoming Happy Baron Corbin into his limousine during a quick backstage segment. Corbin and JBL have not been seen on RAW or SmackDown since losing recent WWE live event battles against Madcap Moss, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Ricochet.

Corbin was said to be coming to RAW to complete a “trade” that started with Rey Mysterio going to SmackDown this past Friday night, but that has not been verified. Corbin’s appearance on tonight’s RAW has not been confirmed.