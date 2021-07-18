Spoiler: Big Surprise Return Possibly Taking Place At Money in the Bank Tonight

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE was reportedly planning at least one surprise for Money in the Bank weekend.

WrestleVotes, which teased the return of Finn Balor prior to this past Friday’s edition of Smackdown, teased a John Cena appearance at Money in the Bank and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com replied:

WWE has been switching a lot of stuff up, contacting a lot of names, making plans, changing plans, making more pitches. https://t.co/pq8ZogkkWT — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 18, 2021

It was recently noted that John Cena is expected back on WWE television by the July 23rd 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown if not sooner.

It was also reported that Becky Lynch would be backstage at the Money in the Bank PPV but it wasn’t known if she would be appearing on the PPV.