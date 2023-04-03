Spoiler: Celebrity Set For Tonight’s WWE RAW

On Saturday night, Bad Bunny interfered in the singles match between Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Legado Del Fantasma came out to make the save after Judgment Day’s outside interference. Bad Bunny, who was commentating the match, took a chain away from Dominik, allowing Rey to hit the 619 and a frog splash for the victory.

Bad Bunny will host the Backlash PLE on May 6th in Puerto Rico, and he will also appear on WWE programming.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Bad Bunny is currently scheduled to appear on tonight’s RAW.

According to the report, he will have a front-row seat for a show segment.

It’s unclear what he’ll do, but “there was a possible Dominik Mysterio angle with Bad Bunny pitched for the future.”