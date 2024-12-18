Spoiler: Change Made To WWE New Year’s Evil Title Match

The upcoming WWE New Year’s Evil special is set for January 7, 2025, at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. Rather than a standalone premium live event, WWE will feature New Year’s Evil as a special themed edition of weekly NXT television.

Following the results at NXT Deadline, Oba Femi earned a shot at the NXT Championship by winning the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge, while Giulia secured an opportunity to challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship by winning the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge. Both matches were initially scheduled to headline New Year’s Evil.

However, during the taping of the December 24th episode of NXT, WWE announced a significant change: the NXT Championship match will now be a triple-threat match, with Trick Williams defending his title against both Oba Femi and Eddy Thorpe. This new stipulation adds another layer of intrigue to the highly anticipated event.

The reason for that is due to Williams and Thrope ending in a double-pin on this week’s show.

Click here for full spoilers.