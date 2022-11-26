Spoiler: Closing Match for WWE Survivor Series WarGames Revealed

The match order for tonight’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in Boston appears to be set.

According to PWInsider, the Men’s Survivor Series WarGames match will be the show’s finale.

There is no word on how the match will end, but anyone who has been paying attention can tell you that something will happen with Sami Zayn, The Bloodline, and Kevin Owens after what happened on SmackDown Friday night.

Here is the card for tonight’s pay-per-view:

5-on-5 Men’s War Games Match

Team Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn) vs. Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens)

Numbers Advantage: Team Brawling Brutes.

5-on-5 Women’s War Games Match

Team Bianca (RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, Becky Lynch) vs. Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, Nikki Cross, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley)

Numbers Advantage: Team Damage CTRL.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title

Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins (c)

AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor