Spoiler: Edge Returning to WWE with Old Gimmick

On today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez read a reader question asking whether Edge’s return to WWE RAW on Monday will turn out to be a swerve with Edge rejoining The Judgment Day stable.

Alvarez denied that and claimed that Rated-R merchandise had already been created in anticipation of Edge’s comeback.

Alvarez said, “I think the’ve already got Rated-R Superstar merch so I’m pretty sure that he’s returning as the Rated-R Superstar. Now what that means as a babyface [or as] a heel I don’t know. I don’t think he’s coming back to Judgment Day. Especially because he left Judgment Day. He left because he didn’t want to be invovled with anything spooky but then they haven’t done anything spooky [with Judgment Day].”

As PWMania.com previously reported, during the Money in the Bank event, WWE started playing new mystery teaser vignettes. These vignettes were reportedly for Edge, it was later revealed. Both vignettes are displayed below.

Since being booted from The Judgment Day on June 6 RAW by Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and their then-new member, Finn Balor, Edge has not appeared on WWE TV. After the assault that night, Edge was carried from the ring on a stretcher, and the storyline update from WWE stated that he was transferred to a nearby hospital with head injuries. Later that week, during WWE’s The Bump, there was another update on Edge’s injury storyline. It stated that Edge had a non-displaced orbital floor fracture, which was discovered when he had orbital CT scans at a hospital.

Edge’s return to action following the injuries he sustained in the storyline had no set comeback date, but it was said that plans intended for him to be a babyface when he did. Edge was reportedly opposed to the plans for The Judgment Day changing.

There’s no word on whether Edge will face Balor or Priest at SummerSlam, but we’ll keep you posted.

Here are the recent vignettes:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)