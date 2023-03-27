Spoiler: Final Showcase Fatal 4 Way Team For WrestleMania 39 Revealed

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville are set to team up at WrestleMania 39, according to reports.

Green and Deville will be announced as the fourth and final team for the Women’s WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4 Way, according to a new report from PWInsider. They will be joined by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya and Shotzi, plus Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

Green and Carmella were supposed to team up, but Carmella has been absent from recent WWE events for unknown reasons. Piper Niven was rumored to replace Carmella in the match, as she did on RAW, but word now is that Deville will join RAW’s Green from SmackDown.

WWE WrestleMania 39 will take place this weekend, April 1 and 2, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The current card is as follows:

Host: The Miz

America The Beautiful singer for Night 1: Becky G

America The Beautiful singer for Night 2: Jimmie Allen

CONFIRMED MATCHES:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE United States Title Match

John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)

Match will kick off Night 1.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (c)

Hell In a Cell

Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Rumored to be The Demon vs. Brood Edge.

Men’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way

The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits

Women’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. TBD

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins (Night 1)

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch & WWE Hall of Famer Lita