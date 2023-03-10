Spoiler: First Inductee For The 2023 WWE Hall Of Fame Possibly Revealed

WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura faced The Great Muta in a match at NOAH’s The New Year event at Budokan Hall in Tokyo, Japan, to kick off 2023. Following that, Keiji Muto wrestled his final match as “The Great Muta” persona for Pro Wrestling NOAH at The Great Muta Final Bye-Bye event. In the main event, Muta, Sting, and Darby Allin defeated AKIRA, Hakushi, and Naomichi Marufuji.

According to a report on PWInsiderElite.com (subscription required), despite never having competed in WWE, The Great Muta will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023. Muta’s name was first mentioned via GiveMeSport.com in late February, when WrestleVotes revealed the following:

“Muta the Great. That was the deal I heard. He’s said to be coming in as a trade for the Shinsuke Nakamura match.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, WrestleVotes revealed the following earlier today.

“As of Monday, the plan was to start announcing this year’s Hall of Fame induction class today. The annual Hall of Fame ceremony will take place three weeks from tonight in Los Angeles, following SmackDown.”

There have been no names officially confirmed, but Dave Bautista’s name has been heavily rumored within WWE, and he has pushed to be inducted this year. As PWMania.com previously reported, Mick Foley recently stated on his podcast that he received a call from someone he had not spoken with in years and that this person requested to be inducted by Foley.

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will air on Peacock after the live SmackDown broadcast on March 31.

