Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown (11/8/2024)

WWE airs the fallout edition of SmackDown tonight from Buffalo, NY. The promotion has only confirmed two things for the show: Motor City Machine Guns will appear on the Grayson Waller Effect, and The Usos have invited Sami Zayn to settle their feud with Roman Reigns.

At Crown Jewel, The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga) defeated Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso. After the match, The New Bloodline beats down the babyfaces. Sami Zayn walked down to the ring and observed the carnage.

Zayn hit Solo with a suplex, resulting in a brawl. Sami and Reigns attempted a double-team maneuver, but Solo moved, and Zayn accidentally kicked Reigns in the face.

WrestleVotes reports that a “Undisputed Tribal Chief Acknowledgement Ceremony” is scheduled for SmackDown. WWE will be announcing more details about the show throughout the day.