Spoiler for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Main Event

Tonight’s post-Clash at The Castle edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature a big No Disqualification match.

According to PWInsider, the main event of tonight’s SmackDown will consist of Drew McIntyre competing against Solo Sikoa in a No Disqualification match. As of this writing, WWE has not revealed the match will take place on tonight’s show; however, they have been teasing a major reunion with Sikoa and the rest of The Bloodline.

At Clash at The Castle, which took place on Saturday in Cardiff, Wales, Sikoa made his debut with the WWE main roster. He assisted Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in retaining his title against Drew McIntyre in the main event. This will be his first match on the main roster that takes place in the ring.

Here is the current announced line-up for tonight’s SmackDown from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle:

* Clash at The Castle fallout

* Braun Strowman returns to the blue brand

* The Bloodline reunites with Solo Sikoa’s SmackDown debut

* Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match to determine Extreme Rules challenger for SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan with Ronda Rousey, Xia Li, Sonya Deville, Natalya, and Lacey Evans

* Hit Row and The Street Profits vs. Los Lotharios and Maximum Male Models