Spoiler: Former Knockouts Champion Inducted Into Impact Wrestling Hall Of Fame

At Friday’s Impact Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown taping, it was announced that Awesome Kong would be inducted into their Hall of Fame this year.

Kong dedicated her speech to the late Daffney. Past inductees include Sting, Kurt Angle, Team 3D, Jeff Jarrett, Earl Hebner, Gail Kim, Abyss, and Ken Shamrock.

Kong worked for Impact from 2007-2010. She returned for a one-year run in 2015. During her time with the promotion, she had a rivalry with Gail Kim and was a one-time Tag Team Champion and two-title Knockouts Champion.