Spoiler: Former ROH World Champion Appears At Saturday’s Tapings

The ROH brand hosted an exciting set of TV tapings on Saturday night following the Collision event at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

The episode, titled ROH Boxing Day Brawl, will air on HonorClub this Thursday and featured the return of a former ROH World Champion. Homicide made a surprise comeback to the promotion, teaming with Rocky Romero in a tag team match against QT Marshall and Aaron Solo. This marked Homicide’s first match in ROH since 2021.

Homicide holds a storied legacy in the promotion, having captured the ROH World Title in 2006 by defeating Bryan Danielson at ROH Final Battle—an event also held at the Hammerstein Ballroom. At present, there’s no information on Homicide’s contract status with ROH, but his return has certainly added intrigue to the brand’s roster.

Other matches taped for the episode included Harley Cameron vs. Ashley Vox, Lee Johnson (w/EJ Nduka) vs. Serpentico, and Tommy Billington & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Premier Athletes (Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari). Fans can look forward to a stacked card when the episode airs later this week!

Click here for full spoilers.