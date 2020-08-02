Spoiler: Former WWE NXT Star To Debut On Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

During his “Saturday Night Special” YouTube broadcast, Chris Jericho revealed that former WWE NXT Superstar Taynara Conti will be part of the upcoming AEW Women’s Tag-Team Tournament. She’ll be teaming with Anna Jay against Nyla Rose & Ariane Andrew. The match was taped earlier this week. He said:

“The women’s tag team tournament, I think you guys are really going to like it, we’re giving a lot of different people a chance. I was really surprised, there was a match Nyla Rose and Ariane Andrew against Taynara Conti and Anna Jay.”