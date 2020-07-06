Spoiler: Released WWE Superstar Appearing On RAW Tonight

Heath “Slater” Miller, who was released from WWE on April 15th, is scheduled to appear on tonight’s episode of RAW, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting. Johnson noted the following:

“Slater is still technically under WWE contract as he’s within the 90 day window and would be free and clear to wrestle elsewhere around 7/18, unless Miller and WWE agree to terms on a return.”

It’s unknown if Slater is appearing for just one episode or if he’s back with WWE.

Impact Wrestling has already teased Miller joining the company in recent weeks.

Earlier today, Miller posted a training video and hyped up the July 18th date when he becomes a free agent: