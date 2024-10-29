Spoiler: Former WWE Star Backstage At Tonight’s NXT

Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT will include the fallout from Sunday night’s Halloween Havoc PLE, as well as a potential notable appearance.

NXT Heritage Cup Champion Charlie Dempsey will face Lexis King alongside William Regal, NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom will face Je’Von Evans and Cedric Alexander, Tatum Paxley will face Wendy Choo in a casket match, and ZARIA will make his in-ring debut.

Corey Brennan of Fightful Select reports that WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam is backstage at tonight’s NXT. The ECW Legend has made sporadic appearances for WWE at recent events as part of a WWE Legends deal.

It should be noted that NXT is returning to the old ECW Arena next week, and NXT’s Je’Von Evans not only requested a match with RVD, but was also shown a photo of RVD behind him on last week’s episode of NXT. It’s possible that this match is scheduled for next week.

Evans recently worked with Randy Orton on NXT. WWE is bringing in Bubba Ray Dudley and Dawn Marie for next week’s NXT.