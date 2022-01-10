Spoiler: Former WWE Star Debuts At Impact Wrestling Tapings

Impact Wrestling taped matches for television on Sunday night in Dallas, TX following the 2022 Hard to Kill PPV event.

Charlie Haas appeared at the Impact TV tapings. The former WWE star did so when he confronted former Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, who was cutting a promo about how he planned to challenge Moose for the World Title.

Although Haas challenged him to a match, Alexander said no because he’s focused on the World Title. Haas then attacked him and a brawl broke out.

Alexander later accepted Haas’ challenge. Haas was let go by WWE in 2010 after having a notable run as a member of Team Angle with Kurt Angle and Shelton Benjamin where he was a Tag Team Champion. In recent years, Haas has been competing on the independent scene.