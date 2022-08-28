Spoiler: Former WWE Star Debuts at Impact Wrestling Tapings

Gran Metalik (Mascara Dorada) made his promotional debut on Friday when he worked the Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Dallas, Texas.

Dorada defeated former WWE 205 Live wrestler Alex Zayne. Dorada reacted to his debut on Twitter, sharing a clip from his match with Zayne. He wrote the following in the caption:

“Thank you @IMPACTWRESTLING #mexicano #simba #agradecidocondios #autenticoreydelascuerdas.”

It is not clear whether he is working on a per-show basis or under the terms of a full-time contract at this time.

During his time with WWE (from 2016 until 2021), Metalik competed primarily in the Cruiserweight division. In addition, he was a member of the Lucha House Party, along with Lince Dorado and Kalisto, and appeared on RAW and SmackDown.

Following his departure from WWE, he has worked for New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) on the weekly Strong series and for a variety of other independents such as GCW.