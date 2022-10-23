Spoiler: Former WWE Star Joins Impact Wrestling

Former WWE star Konnor appeared at Saturday’s Impact Wrestling tapings. Many of you may recall him as half of The Ascension. He was released by WWE in 2019 and has since wrestled on the independent circuit as Big Kon.

According to PWInsider, he will join the Violent By Design stable, which is led by Eric Young. Click here for a spoiler on a former AEW star who joined the stable during Friday night’s tapings.

This is not Konnor’s first appearance on Impact. Earlier this year, he worked on a couple of Impact shows. He lost to Josh Alexander at the January tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida, and he lost to Eddie Edwards the next night at the Before The Impact tapings.

Konnor had the following to say about his Impact appearances earlier this year:

“We don’t know if it’s a one off or what was going on, but it was one of those deals where Tommy Dreamer gave me a phone call and said ‘Hey, man, we’re in town. We want to give you an opportunity. We want to bring you in and let you get some TV time’, and I was like ‘Cool, like yeah, absolutely.’ I asked Tommy, ‘Do you think it’s worth it?’ He said, ‘I’d like to get eyes in front of Scott D’Amore.’”

“So first off, I love Tommy, and I think very highly of Tommy because Tommy was one of the original guys that found me before I was even hired by WWE. He was actually in the talent relations department. So I’ve always trusted him. He’s one of the good ones,” Konnor said.

“So Tommy invited me down. I met Scott D’Amore. They gave me, I think it was like 13 to 15 minutes, with Eddie Edwards. We did a great job. Then the next night, it was just a quick in and out, but you never know what’s going to happen. There was nothing signed or anything that was done there. It was just good business. So we’ll see what happens. You never know.”