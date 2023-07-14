Spoiler: Former WWE Star Possibly Returning To Impact At Slammiversary

Scott D’Amore teased that someone from his past would be returning to team with him on the Slammiversary pay-per-view on this week’s Impact Wrestling. Former NHL star Darren McCarthy (Detroit Red Wings, Calgary Flames) will serve as the special enforcer alongside D’Amore and the mystery partner against Bully Ray and Deaner.
For what it’s worth, PWInsider reported today that Eric Young was spotted at the Detroit airport, lending credence to the theory that he will be working with D’Amore.
If that is the case, he is no longer associated with WWE. Young returned to the company as a producer last year.
Longtime TNA/Impact fans will recall that Young and D’Amore were members of Team Canada in the company’s early days.
Here is the complete Slammiversary card:
Impact World Championship
Alex Shelley (Champion) vs. Nick Aldis
Impact Digital Media Championship
Joe Hendry (Champion) vs. Kenny King
Ultimate X match to determine the #1 contender to the Impact X Division Championship
Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey vs. Kevin Knight vs. Angels vs. Kushida
Impact X-Division Championship
Chris Sabin (Champion) vs. Lio Rush
Bully Ray and Deaner vs. Scott D’Amore and Mystery partner
Impact Knockouts World Championship
Deonna Purrazzo (Champion) vs. Trinity
Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championship
The Coven (Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King) (c) vs. Killer Kelly and Masha Slamovich
Impact World Tag Team Championship – Four-Way Match
ABC (Ace Austin and Chris Bey) (c) vs. Brian Myers and Moose vs. Rich Swann and Sami Callihan vs. Subculture (Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster) (with Dani Luna)
Jody Threat and The Death Dollz (Courtney Rush and Jessicka) vs. The SHAWntourage (Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, and Jai Vidal)
Eddie Edwards (with Alisha Edwards) vs. Frankie Kazarian (with Traci Brooks)
Slammiversary airs this Saturday night on FITE TV from St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor, Ontario.