Spoiler: Former WWE Star Returning on SmackDown Tonight

Another former superstar from WWE has agreed to come back to the company, and you can expect seeing her tonight.

Tenille Dashwood (Emma) is backstage at SmackDown in St. Louis, and she is expected to return tonight to respond to Ronda Rousey’s open challenge, according to PWInsider.

Dashwood left Impact Wrestling in August, and there have been rumors of a possible WWE return. Dashwood hinted at this on social media as well.

Dashwood previously worked for WWE as Emma and rose to become one of the company’s best female employees. Dashwood was credited with helping to focus more on women who are good in-ring workers and less on Vince McMahon’s idea to showcase women as sexy eye candy.

Dashwood has previously wrestled in Ring Of Honor and Impact Wrestling. Dashwood’s boyfriend Madcap Moss teased Dashwood’s return in August.