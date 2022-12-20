Spoiler: Former WWE Star Set to Debut on Impact Wrestling in January

Anthony Greene (also known as August Grey in WWE) will make his Impact Wrestling debut in January.

Greene worked matches at the recent Impact TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida, according to a new report from PWInsider. His first appearance for the company is set to air on AXS in January.

Greene will be appearing on Impact programming in the coming weeks, possibly as soon as this week, implying that there may be vignettes leading up to his arrival.

Greene, a former CZW World Heavyweight Champion and EVOLVE standout, joined WWE in the October 2020 Performance Center Class and has previously appeared on WWE NXT and WWE 205 Live. On June 25, 2021, he was released, along with 12 other budget cuts. Greene’s final match with WWE aired on 205 Live the night before his release, and it was a loss to Grayson Waller.

From September 2021 to January 2022, Greene worked 8 AEW matches on Dark and Dynamite, but he hasn’t been seen in AEW since losing to Daniel Garcia at the January 15 Dark tapings. He has since worked for Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan, as well as a number of indie promotions in the United States. On October 16, Greene lost the FIP Florida Heritage Title to Sideshow in a Street Fight at FIP Fallout. He had held the title since November 14, 2021.

Greene won the inaugural SAW Skywalker Championship on December 3 at Stand Alone Wrestling’s Contest of Champions event, defeating Alec Price, Dan Maff, LSG, Ant Bennett, and Myles Hawkins in a Sinister Six-Way Elimination Match.