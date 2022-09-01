Spoiler: Former WWE Universal Champion Returning to the Company

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman is back with WWE.

It was reported earlier this week by Fightful that discussions regarding his return were taking place, and it has been reported by PWInsider that he is scheduled to appear at RAW on Monday.

Strowman was let go by WWE a year ago, and there was speculation that he might sign with either Impact Wrestling or AEW. However, those rumors did not come to fruition, and many people believe that his high price tag was a contributing factor. Over the past few months, Strowman has been working closely with EC3 to promote the independent promotion Control Your Narrative.

Strowman’s return is somewhat surprising because many regard him as a Vince McMahon guy who was brought in to be a monster in the main roster.

After making his debut in 2015 as a member of The Wyatt Family, Strowman was drafted to Raw the following year, and it was there that he began his career as a singles wrestler. He faced off against some of the biggest names in the game, including Roman Reigns, and eventually won the Universal Championship.

