We have a spoiler from next week’s taping of Monday Night RAW.

At the taping, Kairi Sane was reportedly busted open during her match with Nia Jax, as reported by Fightful.

The match was paused while Sane received medical attention. Kairi said that she was fine and insisted on finishing the match, which will have to be edited (as expected).

The match quickly went to the finish (which is not known) upon being resumed.

The injury is said to not be too serious and Kairi should be good to go.