Spoiler: Goldberg Reportedly Returning To WWE

Goldberg is reportedly returning at SummerSlam to challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship.

Fightful Select reports that Goldberg is scheduled to return on Monday’s RAW to set the Lashley match up.

Lashley is set to defend the championship against Kofi Kingston at the Money in the Bank PPV on Sunday.

Goldberg has a WWE contract that is good for two matches per year. It runs through next year. His last match was at the Royal Rumble earlier this year when he lost to Drew McIntyre who was the WWE Champion at that time.

