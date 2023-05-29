Spoiler: GUNTHER’s Next Challenger For The WWE Intercontinental Title Revealed

The Night of Champions premium live event from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday afternoon saw WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defeat Mustafa Ali to retain the title.

GUNTHER used a dropkick and his powerbomb finisher to secure the victory in the back-and-forth match.

Since GUNTHER joined the main roster last year, WWE has actively pushed him as a top star, and this is set to continue. GUNTHER, who was selected in the WWE Draft, was moved from SmackDown to RAW, where he is listed as the top heel internally.

The Miz, Bronson Reed, JD McDonagh, and Riddick Moss are the top four heels on RAW after him. Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Matt Riddle, Shinsuke Nakamura, Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Akira Tozawa, Apollo Crews, and Odyssey Jones are the top babyfaces in the company.

The next star set to challenge GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Title is Matt Riddle, according to WWE insider BoozerRasslin.

It was not specified when the feud will begin or when their first match will happen, but it is likely that WWE will save the battle for Money in the Bank on July 1.