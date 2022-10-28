Spoiler: Hit Row’s Mystery Partner for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Revealed

Shinsuke Nakamura will team up with Hit Row on tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FS1.

As PWMania.com previously reported, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis will face Legado del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro in six-man action on tonight’s SmackDown.

According to PWInsider, the current plan is for Nakamura to team up with Top Dolla and Adonis for the match.

On October 18, Nakamura returned to WWE NXT and defeated Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. Nakamura was then reported to be working more NXT dates in the near future.

On the August 26 episode of SmackDown Live, Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin.