Spoiler: Injury Angle Set For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Tonight’s post-Elimination Chamber episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX is reportedly going to feature an injury angle with Tegan Nox.

Nox is in town for tonight’s SmackDown and has been booked for some sort of injury angle, according to a new report from Fightful Select. It was unclear whether this has been done to remove her from television due to a legitimate injury or not.

Nox returned to WWE on December 2nd, working three TV matches that month. She’s only worked two TV matches this year: her victory over Xia Li on January 13 and the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble. Since her return in December, she has worked several non-televised live events.