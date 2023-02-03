Spoiler Involving Sami Zayn Revealed for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will appear on tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX to address the Sami Zayn angle at The Rumble, as well as his WrestleMania 39 match against Cody Rhodes.

Fightful Select reports in a show spoiler that Zayn is scheduled to appear on the show wearing a hoodie to conceal his identity.

It appears that this is for a surprise attack on Reigns and The Bloodline. As of Thursday night, this was the creative plan, but plans change.

WWE is expected to announce Zayn vs. Reigns for Elimination Chamber on February 18.