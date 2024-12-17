Spoiler: Kairi Sane’s Replacement In WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament

WWE is currently in the middle of the Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament on Raw, an event designed to crown the brand’s inaugural champion following SmackDown’s introduction of the Women’s United States Title.

The tournament, which began earlier this month, initially featured Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler, Katana Chance, Zoey Stark, Raquel Rodriguez, Kayden Carter, Lyra Valkyria, Zelina Vega, Ivy Nile, Alba Fyre, Kairi Sane, and Natalya.

However, a significant shake-up occurred on this week’s episode of Raw after Kairi Sane was attacked by the Pure Fusion Collective, forcing her to withdraw from the tournament. With WWE giving talent and crew next week off for the holidays, the company taped next week’s December 25th Raw immediately after this week’s show.

During the tapings, IYO SKY took Kairi’s place in the match and went on to defeat Natalya and Alba Fyre to advance. The other semifinal match is set to feature Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai on the December 30th episode of Raw.

The winner of the tournament will be crowned at a later date, further elevating the women’s division on Raw.

