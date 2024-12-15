Spoiler Look At Updated Lineup For TNA Genesis 2025

Featured below is a spoiler look at the updated lineup for TNA Genesis 2025 on January 19 in Garland, TX. following the multiple episodes of TNA iMPACT taped in Atlanta, GA. following the December 13 TNA Final Resolution 2024 show:

* TNA Champion Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry

* TNA X-Division Champion Moose vs. Ace Austin

* Mike Santana vs. Josh Alexander (I Quit Match)

* Tessa Blanchard vs. Jordynne Grace

* TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions Spitfire vs. Heather & Ash by Elegance

Make sure to check back here on 1/19 for complete TNA Genesis 2025 results.