Spoiler: Main Event For Next Month’s TNA Rebellion PPV

The main event for next month’s TNA Rebellion PPV will see TNA World Champion Joe Hendry defend his World Championship against Frankie Kazarian and NXT star Ethan Page.
Page, a TNA alumnus, made his return to the company through the WWE and TNA working relationship at Friday’s show.
TNA Rebellion takes place on Sunday April 27h at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California.
March 29, 2025