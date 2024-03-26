Spoiler: Main Roster Star Set For Tonight’s WWE NXT

Tonight’s NXT broadcast, the second-to-last NXT episode before Stand & Deliver, will feature a WWE main roster star.

The Wolf Dogs (Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin) vs. Alpha Academy’s Otis & Akira Tozawa, with the stipulation that if Alpha Academy wins, they will be added to the NXT Tag Team title match at Stand & Deliver, Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams “Prime Target” vignettes, Ridge Holland promo, and a Lola Vice open challenge are the most prominently advertised.

There will also be matches between Ilja Dragunov and Stacks Lorenzo, Shawn Spears and Dijak, Josh Briggs and Duke Hudson, and Thea Hail and Jazmyn Nyx.

According to Corey Brennan of Fightful Select, Natalya is set to appear on tonight’s NXT and respond to Vice’s open challenge. Natalya had a rivalry with Cora Jade in May 2022.