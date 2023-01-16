Spoiler: Major Angle Planned For Tonight’s WWE RAW Involving Bobby Lashley

According to reports, WWE officials are moving forward with the Bobby Lashley heel turn.

We reported earlier this month that a heel turn for Lashley had recently been pitched within WWE creative. After returning from his storyline suspension/termination on last week’s RAW, Lashley defeated WWE United States Champion Austin Theory in front of a stunned Seth Rollins. This came amid rumors that WWE would resurrect The Hurt Business on the red brand.

PWInsider reports that WWE officials have decided to go “full speed ahead” with the previously-pitched Lashley heel turn.

Lashley will almost certainly be involved in a major angle on tonight’s RAW from Cincinnati. WWE stated in their official RAW preview that Lashley will be returning to RAW with unfinished business, but no further information was provided. We know MVP will be in town for tonight’s RAW, but no word on Cedric Alexander or Shelton Benjamin.

Lashley was rumored to face Brock Lesnar in a third match during the WrestleMania 39 Season, but this was never confirmed. Lashley recently announced his participation in the January 28th 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

