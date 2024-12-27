Spoiler: Major Match Planned For WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE is gearing up for an exciting road to WrestleMania starting with the Raw debut episode on Netflix on January 6, followed closely by the Royal Rumble.

As previously reported, WWE has ruled out a match between John Cena and Logan Paul for WrestleMania 41. However, there has been significant internal discussion about a potential marquee match between CM Punk and Roman Reigns at the event.

According to PWInsider.com, much of the current chatter centers on a possible showdown between Cody Rhodes and John Cena for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. The outlet noted:

“Currently, the majority of the talk has circled around the idea of Cody Rhodes vs. Cena at WrestleMania for the WWE Championship.” They’ve heard the bout mentioned by several sources over the last two weeks, including Thursday.

The report also highlighted the unpredictability of WWE’s plans, particularly with the possibility of The Rock returning. One source humorously referred to the potential scenario as “Mountain Rock descending.” If The Rock were to express interest in working with either Cena or Rhodes at WrestleMania, creative plans would likely be overhauled to accommodate his involvement.

In the meantime, Rhodes remains embroiled in a heated feud with Kevin Owens, while Cena is preparing to kick off his farewell tour on January 6. With so many possibilities on the table, the road to WrestleMania 41 promises to deliver surprises and unforgettable moments.