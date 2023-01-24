Spoiler: Major Name Backstage at WWE RAW is XXX, Vince McMahon Update, More

Brock Lesnar is in Philadelphia for tonight’s WWE RAW 30th Anniversary special at the Wells Fargo Center.

Lesnar is featured on the RAW 30 DVD cover in the UK, and there have been rumors that he will return tonight to prepare for his appearance at the Royal Rumble on Saturday. In an update, PWInsider has confirmed that Lesnar will be at RAW. He arrived at the arena a few hours ago after flying to Philadelphia on Sunday.

Maryse and Michelle McCool are also in town, but it is unclear whether they will appear. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has not been seen at the arena. Tag Team Champions of WWE NXT The New Day will not be there because they are still doing promotional work in Australia, but Rhea Ripley and Bobby Lashley have returned from their promotional tour in India.

