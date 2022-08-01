Spoiler: Major Names Expected to Return on WWE RAW

Triple H intends to make a significant statement on tonight’s broadcast of WWE RAW, as PWMania.com previously reported.

It is anticipated that Triple H will bring back wrestlers who have either left the company or were released. Expect to see one significant star return very soon—possibly as soon as tonight.

According to information provided to WrestlingNews.co, a deal has been reached for Sasha Banks and Naomi to return to the company. Backstage, there is a rumor that they might make a comeback tonight or soon, under Triple H’s reign.

It was mentioned by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer last week that WWE was discussing trying to resolve the conflict between Banks and Naomi, but it now appears that everything is OK on both sides. Banks and Naomi’s creative problems were with Vince McMahon, not Triple H.

One has to wonder whether this will open up the door for the Women’s Tag Team Titles to make a comeback after Vince McMahon suspended Banks and Naomi for an indefinite period of time. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest on this story.