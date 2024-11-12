Spoiler: Major Return At WWE RAW TV Tapings

WWE taped next week’s edition of Monday Night RAW immediately following Monday night’s show from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Former WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley made her return during the tapings and was said to be wearing a protective mask in a segment that will air next week.

Ripley is believed to have suffered a legitimate broken orbital bone during the October 21 edition of WWE RAW. This led to WWE filming Ripley on the receiving end of an attack by The Judgment Day (Raquel Rodriguez and WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan) on an episode of NXT late last month.