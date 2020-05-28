Spoiler: More Details On Injury During WWE RAW Tapings

As previously noted, Kairi Sane reportedly suffered a cut during her match against Nia Jax during Tuesday’s RAW tapings. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided some more details on the match that is scheduled to air next Monday:

“Everyone I have talked to have said that no one is blaming Nia Jax. This was not Nia Jax’s fault even though other things have been. Basically, Kairi Sane got whipped into the ring steps. One person said that she may have stumbled, she was trying to take it on her side, she did take it on her side. Her head did hit the steps. One person told me she was in control of her bump and she made it look too good.”

“[Kairi Sane] was trying to avoid her head hitting the steps, her head hit the steps. She was bloodied up. She was knocked silly. She’s okay — now okay doesn’t necessarily mean she doesn’t have a concussion. I don’t know if she does or if she doesn’t, but she’s okay. If she has another concussion you know coming off of the last one it’s not that okay.”