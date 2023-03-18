Spoiler: Names For The WWE WrestleMania 39 Showcase Matches Revealed

Ronda Rousey will compete in the Women’s WrestleMania 39 Showcase Fatal 4 Way, according to reports.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE planned to hold two Fatal 4 Way tag team matches at WrestleMania 39, one for the women and one for the men. WWE later revealed on SmackDown that these are WrestleMania Showcase matches. The first qualifier was held, and Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Emma and Tegan Nox to advance.

In an update, WrestleVotes reports that the plan as of the last creative meeting was to finalize the Women’s Showcase with the following three teams: Rousey and Shayna Baszler, Natalya and Shotzi, and Carmella and Chelsea Green.

WrestleVotes tweeted, “As of last creative discussion, the women’s fatal four way at WrestleMania will be: Raquel/ Liv vs. Shayna / Ronda vs. Nattie / Shotzi vs. Carmella & Chelsea.”

As of last creative discussion, the women’s fatal four way at WrestleMania will be: Raquel/ Liv vs. Shayna / Ronda vs. Nattie / Shotzi vs. Carmella & Chelsea. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 18, 2023

It was previously reported that The Viking Raiders, Braun Strowman and Ricochet, Alpha Academy, and The Street Profits will compete in the men’s Fatal 4 Way, but this has not been confirmed as the qualifiers have not yet taken place.

WWE WrestleMania 39 will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2.

The current card is below, along with some rumored matches:

Host: The Miz

America The Beautiful singer for Night 1: Becky G

America The Beautiful singer for Night 2: Jimmie Allen

CONFIRMED MATCHES:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE United States Title Match

John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (c)

Hell In a Cell

Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Rumored to be The Demon vs. Brood Edge.

Men’s WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4 Way

TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

Rumored to be The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits.

Women’s WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4 Way

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

Rumored to be Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, Natalya and Shotzi, Carmella and Chelsea Green.

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch & WWE Hall of Famer Lita

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins (Night 1)

RUMORED OR EXPECTED MATCHES:

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (c)

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt