On Sunday night, Major League Wrestling’s Super Series TV tapings were held in Atlanta, Georgia.

During the tapings, Shun Skywalker defeated Myron Reed to win the MLW World Middleweight Championship.

Reed defeated Tajiri to win the championship at Blood and Thunder on January 21, 2022, and he retained the title for a total of 236 days.

We will have spoilers from the tapings soon, so stay tuned for those!