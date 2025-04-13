Spoiler: New Championship Belt Announced At ROH Tapings

Following Saturday night’s post-AEW Dynasty episode of Collision at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, All Elite Wrestling conducted new television tapings for its Ring of Honor brand—featuring a major announcement from company president Tony Khan.

Khan revealed the launch of a brand-new championship: the ROH Women’s Pure Championship. A tournament has officially begun to determine the inaugural titleholder, with the finals set to take place at the upcoming Supercard of Honor event.

The first round of the tournament kicked off during the tapings, marking a significant step forward for the women’s division within ROH and showcasing the company’s continued investment in elevating women’s wrestling.