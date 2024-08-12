Spoiler: New Name, Plans For The Judgment Day Faction In WWE Revealed

A big change is in store for The Judgment Day faction in WWE.

And it could begin tonight on WWE Raw in Austin, Texas.

Ahead of tonight’s three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand prime time Monday night program, sources are reporting that “plans are in motion to rebrand the ‘new’ Judgment Day.”

The report from Wrestle Votes claims that the group’s “essence will stay the same, but a name change is likely.”

Additionally, the report states that the leading candidate for a new name for the group is the “Street Trash” insult that GUNTHER used for Damian Priest heading into their WWE World Heavyweight Championship match at WWE SummerSlam 2024.

