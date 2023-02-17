Spoiler: New WWE WrestleMania 39 Match Revealed

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul is reportedly set to take place at WrestleMania 39.

Rollins vs. Paul has been rumoured since the social media sensation knocked The Architect out of the WWE Royal Rumble last month. Rollins vs. Paul has now been confirmed internally, according to PWInsider.

There’s no word on when Paul will return to WWE TV to continue his feud with Rollins, but he should be back in about two weeks.

WWE WrestleMania 39 will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2.

WWE’s current announced card is as follows:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)