Spoiler News On The Wrestlemania 36 Card

As noted last night at this link, WWE had 15 matches announced for WrestleMania 36 coming out of the SmackDown on FOX broadcast.

Based on what was reported from the WrestleMania 36 tapings on Wednesday and Thursday, we now have a better idea of what the final WrestleMania 36 card might look like, unless there were other changes made that weren’t reported on from the tapings. You can find what WWE currently has announced at this link, but below is the card based on what was reported from Wednesday and Thursday’s tapings. WWE will use Monday’s go-home RAW and next Friday’s go-home SmackDown to explain some of the changes:

Host: Rob Gronkowski

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Braun Strowman vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg (c)

(Changed from Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg)

WWE NXT Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Bayley (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Angel Garza and Austin Theory vs. The Street Profits (c)

(Changed from Garza and WWE United States Champion Andrade vs. The Street Profits)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn (c)

Ladder Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

One of The Usos vs. John Morrison (c)

(Changed from The New Day vs. The Usos vs. John Morrison and The Miz)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane (c)

Last Man Standing Match

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Boneyard Match

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Firefly Fun House Match

John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

Bobby Lashley vs. Aleister Black

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

This card matches up with the reports of 16 planned matches. WrestleMania 36 airs on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 via pay-per-view and the WWE Network. The start time for both nights is 7pm ET. Stay tuned for more updates on the card.