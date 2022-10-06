Spoiler: NXT Faction Being Pushed to the WWE Main Roster

It has been confirmed that Legado Del Fantasma will be joining the WWE main roster.

PWInsider reports the group will most likely make their first appearance on the SmackDown brand. According to the report, they might make an appearance as soon as the season premiere of SmackDown on Friday, which will take place in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Recently, there have been pitches for them, and some people working for the company believe that the group will begin this coming week. It is expected that Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Electra Lopez, and Raul Mendoza will all be summoned at the same time.

Since Escobar was defeated by Tony D’Angelo in a match at NXT Heatwave in August, it has been assumed that he will leave NXT. The match had the stipulation that if Escobar lost, then he would leave NXT, but if he won, then Legado Del Fantasma would be free of D’Angelo.

The following has been announced so far for this week’s episode of SmackDown, which will also serve as the go-home edition for this coming Saturday’s Extreme Rules event:

* Roman Reigns & Logan Paul face-to-face

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (champion) vs. Sheamus

* Solo Sikoa vs. Ricochet