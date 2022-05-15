SPOILER: Old Faction Returns at Saturday’s Impact Wrestling Tapings

During Saturday’s Impact Wrestling television tapings from Orlando, Florida, the Aces and Eights returned to the company.

Vincent and Kenny King defeated the returning faction in a tag-team match. D’Lo Brown managed Garett Bischoff and Wes Brisco.

The faction was inspired by the TNA creative team of Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff on the FX show “Sons of Anarchy.”

Bully Ray, Brooke Tessmacher, Knux, Garett, Taz, D’Von Dudley, D’Lo Brown, DOC, Mike the Prospect, CJ O’Dolye, Mr. Anderson, Tito Ortiz, Wes Brisco, and Leva Bates were among the early members of the faction.

It’s unknown whether this was a one-time occurrence or if this will be a long-term plan.

You can check out full spoiler results from Saturday’s Impact Wrestling television tapings by clicking here.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.