Spoiler On A Replacement At Wrestlemania 36

As noted earlier today, WWE United States Champion Andrade did not work the WrestleMania 36 tapings this week due to a rib injury he suffered during Monday’s RAW, where he teamed with Angel Garza to defeat Ricochet and Cedric Alexander. They then participated in a post-match run-in with RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits.

Andrade and Garza were to challenge The Street Profits at WrestleMania but Andrade was replaced by a WWE NXT Superstar.

We now know the identity of that NXT Superstar – Austin Theory. POST Wrestling reports that Theory was introduced as the replacement to team with Garza against Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for their titles. An angle will likely air on Monday’s WrestleMania 36 go-home edition of RAW to explain why Theory is replacing Andrade in the match.

Theory just lost to Tyler Breeze on this week’s NXT episode. He defeated Isaiah “Swerve” Scott back on the March 4 NXT episode, but lost to Tommaso Ciampa on the February 26 episode. WrestleMania 36 will be his main roster debut.

Regarding Andrade’s rib injury, it was noted that the injury is “very minor” but bad enough that he was not going to be medically cleared to compete at the WrestleMania 36 tapings on Wednesday and Thursday. The decision was then made to replace him.