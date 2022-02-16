Spoiler On A Stipulation For Ronda Rousey’s Match At WWE Elimination Chamber

Ronda Rousey will have one hand tied behind her back at WWE Elimination Chamber as she teams with Naomi to take on Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville. PWInsider reports that the stipulation will be announced on Friday’s SmackDown.

The WWE Elimination Chamber PLE will air this Saturday 2/19 from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Here is the updated lineup-

-Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz

-Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville vs. Ronda Rousey & Naomi (Rousey will have one hand tied behind her back)

-Falls Count Anywhere Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

-SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs. The Viking Raiders

-RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs Lita

-WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Goldberg

-Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H vs. Bianca Belair – Final Entrant (Winner Earns RAW Women’s Championship Shot At WrestleMania)

-Men’s Elimination Chamber Match For The WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley (C) vs. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles vs. Riddle vs. Austin Theory vs. Brock Lesnar