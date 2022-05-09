Spoiler On Alexa Bliss’ WWE RAW Return

Alexa Bliss is scheduled to make her return to WWE RAW on tonight’s post-WrestleMania Backlash episode.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Bliss is scheduled to face Sonya Deville on tonight’s show. There’s no word on if that has changed, but it was the plan as of this afternoon.

Bliss has been off WWE TV since the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match on February 19. She returned for that match following a series of vignettes that came after she’d been sidelined for months.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest and join us for live RAW coverage at 8 PM EST.