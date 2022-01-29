Spoiler On Another Possible Return In Tonight’s Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Former WWE Divas Champion Jillian Hall is also in St. Louis for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble event. SpoileIt looks like Hall will be working the Women’s Royal Rumble as she was at the rehearsal held on Friday night, according to PWInsider. There were well over 30 women at the rehearsal for the Women’s Rumble.

As we speculated before, word is that WWE brought in extra competitors as a precautionary measure in case someone doesn’t pass COVID-19 medical protocols today. It’s likely that some of the names brought to St. Louis won’t actually compete in The Rumble, but could be used in some other fashion.

On a related note, the legendary Fit Finlay is in town this weekend as a part of the team producing the Women’s Rumble Match. Finlay had been working as a WWE NXT Producer over the last year, but worked behind-the-scenes with the WWE women’s division for many years.

As we’ve noted, some of the rumored and/or planned names going around for The Rumble this weekend are Hall, Kaitlyn, WWE Hall of Famer Ivory, Aksana, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Cameron, Melina, Shane McMahon, rapper Bad Bunny, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Ronda Rousey. There will also be some WWE NXT Superstars in town for the event, including NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Gunther and Raquel Gonzalez, among other